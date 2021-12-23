Expert Connections
Lawton food bank thanks community for support during holiday seasons

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holiday season has been keeping the Lawton Food Bank busy, but they haven’t been without help in their mission to feed the community.

November and December marks the busiest time of year for the food bank, and they said they’ve been averaging helping anywhere from 50 to 75 families per day.

The organization said over the whole season, they tend to serve about 800 families.

Due to Lawton giving back through charities, events and individual donations, the food bank has had a steady supply of holiday support as they feed families.

Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank Ellen Lechel said the donations are important for the Lawton Food Bank.

“It means the world to us” she said. “And we honestly could not do this without such a supportive community. There’s quite a few retail stores that we pick up from and they’re so gracious in making sure that anything that they can give us they do our community comes together you know I’ve always get phones ‘Can I come help what can I come drop off?’ and it makes a world of difference between getting you know 10 days of groceries versus like a full two weeks or more of groceries for that holiday season.”

The food bank has also expanded its Tuesday and Thursday hours in order to better help families get through the line.

If you’d like to help out the food bank, you can call their office at (580)-353-7984 or contact them on Facebook to discuss volunteer hours.

The food bank is open Monday through Friday.

