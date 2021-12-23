Expert Connections
Local Veterans Center offers holiday events

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holiday season can be a difficult time for veterans, but the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center is making sure nobody is left out.

They’re offering many Christmas events and calling on all veterans to stop in and pay them a visit.

There will be Christmas light shows, movie nights, and gifts to hand out on Christmas Day.

To lift spirits even more - school kids have stopped by and sang Christmas carols.

If you are want to reach out to the center, and be apart of their VA family, you can always call the number 580-351-65-11.

And we’ve also provided a list of phone numbers if you or someone you know is struggling this time of year.

These are 24/7 hotlines with people on standby to help out.

