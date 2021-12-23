Man arrested in Caddo County on burglary charges
CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Carnegie man accused of several crimes is now in custody.
Clifford Guoladdle, 33, is charged with third-degree burglary.
He was seen in multiple surveillance videos rummaging through homes in Carnegie Wednesday morning.
Authorities also said he tried to set a truck on fire.
Though he’s only facing a burglary charge, authorities said he could also face arson and larceny charges.
