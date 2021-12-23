More details released in Lawton overnight fires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two fires that broke out Wednesday night in Lawton are under investigation.

The first fire was at northeast 25th Street at Golden Rule Estates Trailer Park.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and, according to Lawton Fire Department, the family was able to get out of the home safely.

The on-call fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Red Cross provided assistance to the family.

The second fire happened while crews were wrapping up the first. They were then dispatched to a home on Southwest Douglas Ave.

Upon arrival, LFD said the structure was heavily involved.

The house was empty and there were no utilities connected to it.

This fire is also currently under investigation.

There were no reported injuries on this fire, either.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.