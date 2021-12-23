Expert Connections
One dead after Wednesday crash in Lawton

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has died as a result of a crash in Lawton.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at 38th and Cache Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital after that crash.

Authorities said one of them has since died.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the person who died have not been released at this time.

More information is expected to be released from Lawton Police later in the day.

