One dead after Wednesday crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has died as a result of a crash in Lawton.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at 38th and Cache Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital after that crash.

Authorities said one of them has since died.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the person who died have not been released at this time.

More information is expected to be released from Lawton Police later in the day.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.