OSDH issues guidance for holiday gatherings amid spread of Omicron

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued guidance for people planning to gather with family for the holidays amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The best way to gather with confidence and protect against severe illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said. “Getting vaccinated is your best defense against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.”

Commissioner Reed added that those who are eligible should get vaccinated as quickly as possible, and those who are fully vaccinated who still need to get a booster shot should do so.

OSDH also had the following guidance for holiday get-togethers:

Small gatherings are preferable to large, public gatherings,

if you are sick or have symptoms of the Coronavirus, stay home,

avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces,

wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, even if fully-vaccinated

and get tested for the virus if you feel sick.

