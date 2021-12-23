Safety reminders for holiday travelers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are planning to travel and get away from home for the holidays, Lawton Police has a few safety reminders that can be helpful to keep your home safe.

Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said there’s a number of things people can do to make sure their home is safe while they’re traveling for the holidays. That includes making sure your car and home are properly locked up, your security system is on if you have one and also leaving your lights on around the house.”

Paying attention to what you post on social media while you are away can also help keep your home safe.

“Save those for when you’re home because if you start posting things when you’re gone, and they happen to be public, and someone will see them and know you’re gone that extended period of time,” Grubbs said.

If people want additional eyes on their home, they can do so by contacting emergency communications and ask for a residence check for a period of time.

“So officers can go by and check on that resident. This lets officers know what vehicles should be there, what shouldn’t be there,” Grubbs said.

Letting a few trusted neighbors know that you are going to be out of town is suggested.

Grubbs has a reminder that is helpful for holiday travelers and people who are staying home.

He said people should avoid putting gift boxes out in the open where others can see what they got for Christmas.

“Like the 70-inch TVs and the Playstation 5s, don’t put those out by the curbs. Once the kids get done playing with the boxes try to chop those up that way you’re discouraging anybody from going and looking into the trash and seeing that this how has these in particular houses here,” Grubbs said.

He hopes that people take all of the safety reminders into consideration.

“It’s important that people take these precautions because we want to believe we live is this great society, which we do but there’s also going to be some people out looking to do wrong. Even though we have such a great community. We still need to be taking precautions to protect ourselves, and our items, and our properties as well,” Grubbs said.

