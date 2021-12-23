Southwestern Medical Center becomes part of ScionHealth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is now officially part of ScionHealth.

ScionHealth launched Thursday after the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare.

The company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

SWMC made the announcement in October that they would be joining ScionHealth, which operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states.

“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Elizabeth Jones, chief executive officer of Southwestern Medical Center. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”

According to officials with Southwestern, there will be no changes in the hospital’s day to day operations or any of their services.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.