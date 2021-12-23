Expert Connections
Traffic slowed after wreck in Duncan

A car crash on Highway 81 prompted one lane of traffic to be blocked off Thursday afternoon.
A car crash on Highway 81 prompted one lane of traffic to be blocked off Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - One lane of traffic was closed in Duncan Thursday after a wreck.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 81 and Plato, prompting one southbound lane of 81 to be closed.

A photographer on the scene said a car ran through a median, hit a sign and hit another vehicle.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the incident.

