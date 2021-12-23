Traffic slowed after wreck in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - One lane of traffic was closed in Duncan Thursday after a wreck.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 81 and Plato, prompting one southbound lane of 81 to be closed.

A photographer on the scene said a car ran through a median, hit a sign and hit another vehicle.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the incident.

