Unemployment drops back down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - After unemployment went up in Oklahoma for the week ending Dec. 4, the numbers have gone back down yet again.

For the week ending Dec. 11, initial claims dropped from 2,112 the week before to 1,769.

Continued claims, meanwhile, went from 15,454 the previous week to 13,999.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commissioner executive director Shelley Zumwalt said after the increase in initial and continued unemployment claims the week before that fluctuations are to be expected.

The national advanced figures for the week ending Dec. 18 shows no change from the previous week.

The finalized numbers for Oklahoma for the week of Dec. 18 won’t be released until next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.