Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver
apache crash and chase
Car crashes after high-speed chase in Apache

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter over Daunte Wright’s killing
Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
You can reach out to Altus Police at 580-482-4121 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at...
Altus Police investigating hit and run