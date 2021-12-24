7News First Alert Weather: Heat miser lands in Texoma tomorrow before Santa’s big arrival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, decreasing clouds and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

On Christmas Eve, a ridge of high pressure will dominate much of the southern U.S. bringing temperatures soaring into the mid 80s. This will be 30-35° above average for this time of year. A Red Flag Warning is in place for several counties across Texoma where critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur. A combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and low relative humidity will all contribute to dangerous grass fires.

A weak front washes out near I-40 on Christmas day with record high temperatures on the line with highs topping out in the mid 70s. The warm air mass remains in place with record highs also possible the day after Christmas as temperatures spike back into the ow 80s. Another cold front is scheduled to arrive early Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to cool off into the low 70s, which is still well above the average high of 53°. A stronger cold front will move through Texoma by the middle of next week bringing the chance for hit & miss showers and storms. The cold air will advect into the region by the end of next week.

