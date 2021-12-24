FFA Friend of the Week: Sierra Spencer

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Sierra Spencer of Elgin High School is our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week. She’s seen a ton of success in the show ring with her goats, but is also working to cultivate success within her chapter.

”Most of the family showed cattle, my sister showed swine, so I wanted to bring something different to the plate and have something to pursue of my own, do something different,” Spencer said.

Sierra made that decision to be different in 6th grade. She started earning in 2018 with her grand champion doe she paid for all on her own.

”We were selling cattle through my grandpa, every time he sells through my personal herd, we got my money in a check form and that’s what I used for my goats,” she said.

Since then, she’s brought home banners and buckles, but we all know its the work you put in when nobody’s looking that says a lot about your character.

”I have a routine,” said Spencer. “All pens are clean and does are washed every Sunday. Clean pens in the morning, wash in the afternoon. Tuesday and Thursday, we have a rinsing routine to work the leg hair.”

It’s a routine she does all on her own, but she says, she prefers to work alone.

”Especially when it comes to working with animals one on one,” she said. “I think its cool to get to work with these animals and be able to take the time out and work with something by myself.”

John Lastly, one of Elgin’s ag teachers says that self-motivation is hard to come by for many kids Sierra’s age.

”There’s nobody here when she does that, we have a routine, but its up to her to make sure those things happen and she knows at the end of the day, the harder she works, the more successful she’ll be,” Lastly said.

Another unique thing about Sierra - her desire to make sure every voice within Elgin FFA is heard. She currently presides over 200 members.

”I really wanted to start with making sure 8th graders and incoming freshman knew their opinion mattered,” Spencer said.

In addition to making sure younger members know they’re ideas are valued, Sierra also shares a piece of advice with anyone wanting to join FFA.

”The biggest thing for me, is teaching them that being eager is something that not a lot of people have picked up,” she said. “It sparks something different in someone else when you’re eager to learn something and do something nobody else gets to do.”

