First Alert Forecast | 12/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Christmas Eve! Whether you’re staying in, just relaxing or if you still have some last minute shopping to do, the weather is going to be nice. Definitely not December-like weather but still rather quiet. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will warm into the 80s area wide come the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts after 12pm will increase into the 30s and even low 40s. Very warm and windy weather, combined with dry vegetation and dry air will result in near-critical fire conditions this afternoon for western Oklahoma counties and adjacent parts of north Texas. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12-6PM today. All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to fire starts should be avoided. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. With the strong southwest winds, some patchy blowing dust can be expected for counties under the Red Flag Warning.

Gusty westerly winds will linger into the evening and overnight hours. As Santa makes his round tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts into the 20s are expected to die down after midnight. Temperatures by sunrise will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Christmas Day is going to be cooler than today but still above average by 20 to 30 degrees. The “cool down” is thanks to a weak cold front that will move south but stall/ weaken near the Red River by tomorrow afternoon. Highs area wide will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. West winds will be lighter at 10 to 15mph. The front will wash out completely resulting in a quick warm up, possibly record breaking for some, and strong southerly winds to return Sunday. Highs during the afternoon will skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s! Look for a mix of sun/ clouds with southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Low humidities and strong winds will create elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions again on Sunday.

Another cold front will progress southward early Monday morning and will yet again stall near the Red River. This cold front will cool us off a bit more than tonight’s will so by Monday afternoon expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Moisture is going to play a role in the forecast for early next week. When that front stalls, it’ll eventually lift north Monday night as a warm front, providing a surge in moisture... which will allow for low end precipitation chances Tuesday through Thursday. With that being said, most of the moisture is looking to stay confined to eastern areas, so fire danger will be high yet again for western counties in SWOK & NTX.

Tuesday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. This being another potential for record high temperatures. The way things are trending currently, weather guidance is suggesting more December-like weather arriving Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning with a strong upper level low/ cold front. This will cool temperatures down closer to normal by Wednesday/ Thursday morning! During at time morning temperatures on Thursday will be into the 20s/30s with the afternoon rising into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Merry Christmas Texoma!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

