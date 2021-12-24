Expert Connections
Lawton residents participate in holiday home decorating contest

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a part of the ongoing Christmas festivities in Lawton, on Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce selected the winners for a holiday home decoration contest.

The competition tasked homes along Ferris Avenue to make their homes as festive as the nearby Holiday in the Park, and the three homes that got in the spirit the most were awarded for their good cheer.

The winners were notified Friday evening, and they told us they were honored, and ready to go for the prize again next year.

“I’m definitely looking forward to participating next year since fighting to see all the cars here coming through our community and just excited to bring some type of joy to others and especially the young people and right now we need that joy,” Martina Minthorn, the second place winner, said.

Congratulations to all the winners, and here’s to spreading the Christmas spirit throughout the community!

