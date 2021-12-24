Expert Connections
House of Bread Ministry collects gifts, foods for families

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. - Christmas is just around the corner, and Lawton’s House of Bread Ministry is reaching out to spread some holiday cheer.

Church members have been set up at the Central Plaza, collecting gifts for area kids in a way similar to the Angel Tree campaign.

So far they’ve collected around 40 presents to distribute and they’re happy the community has reached out for kids this season.

“It’s about giving back to others and giving back to our neighboring towns, and if not for people like you people would otherwise get forgotten,” Pastor Ramona Bruno said.

And the ministry will be collecting gifts in Central Plaza until 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The church is also planning to give out food baskets for area families.

