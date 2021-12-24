Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton dealership holds fundraiser for animal rescues

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billingsley Ford in Lawton is working to make sure animals at animal rescues are getting gifts this holiday season.

They are fundraising for seven different animal rescues in southwest Oklahoma to help them meet their needs this time of year.

Usually, Billingsley would collect physical donations to give out, but now monetary donations are preferred since it allows the rescues to use the money how they want.

Marketing Director Janie Billingsley said the rescues appreciate the money more.

“Because some have vet bills they need to pay and they also feed a particular food at the rescues. When we bring in lots of different foods, it can cause digestive issues with that animals and that creates something else the rescues have to deal with,” Billingsley said.

Their goal has been set at $2,500, and every dollar that is raised will be matched by the dealership.

“We would love to exceed the goal, every dollar helps. We’ve got seven rescues we distribute to, and they all have high demands especially right now. Every dollar will help them, they are so appreciative,” Billingsley said.

Lawton Animal Welfare and Lawton Humane Society are two of the seven rescues that will be receiving donations. Officials from both said Billingsley efforts help keep their mission alive every single year.

“We’re extremely grateful because this year has been a tough year for everybody. Especially the animals. The money helps us buy the things we need,” Lawton Humane Society Vice President Donna Campos-Barahona said.

“We never know what we’re going to have come through the door. Whether a citizen brings it in or whether the welfare officers pick them up on the road. We never know what we’re going to have,” Lawton Animal Welfare Field Supervisor Roy Rodrick said.

If you are interested in donating, there’s a GoFundMe set up called Christmas for Southwest Oklahoma Animal Shelters.

Checks can also be dropped off at the dealership.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver

Latest News

Billingsley Ford in Lawton is working to make sure animals at animal rescues are getting gifts...
Lawton dealership holding fundraiser for animal rescues
ASCOG is working on delivering Christmas presents to nursing home residents throughout the area.
ASCOG to deliver Christmas gifts to nursing homes
This comes after the state failed to reach a new agreement with the Cherokee and Choctaw...
Cherokee Nation issues order on hunting, fishing
College and pro basketball players and coaches are holding a Christmas camp in Apache to help...
Local basketball players give back to community through Christmas camp