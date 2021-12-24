Lawton dealership holds fundraiser for animal rescues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billingsley Ford in Lawton is working to make sure animals at animal rescues are getting gifts this holiday season.

They are fundraising for seven different animal rescues in southwest Oklahoma to help them meet their needs this time of year.

Usually, Billingsley would collect physical donations to give out, but now monetary donations are preferred since it allows the rescues to use the money how they want.

Marketing Director Janie Billingsley said the rescues appreciate the money more.

“Because some have vet bills they need to pay and they also feed a particular food at the rescues. When we bring in lots of different foods, it can cause digestive issues with that animals and that creates something else the rescues have to deal with,” Billingsley said.

Their goal has been set at $2,500, and every dollar that is raised will be matched by the dealership.

“We would love to exceed the goal, every dollar helps. We’ve got seven rescues we distribute to, and they all have high demands especially right now. Every dollar will help them, they are so appreciative,” Billingsley said.

Lawton Animal Welfare and Lawton Humane Society are two of the seven rescues that will be receiving donations. Officials from both said Billingsley efforts help keep their mission alive every single year.

“We’re extremely grateful because this year has been a tough year for everybody. Especially the animals. The money helps us buy the things we need,” Lawton Humane Society Vice President Donna Campos-Barahona said.

“We never know what we’re going to have come through the door. Whether a citizen brings it in or whether the welfare officers pick them up on the road. We never know what we’re going to have,” Lawton Animal Welfare Field Supervisor Roy Rodrick said.

If you are interested in donating, there’s a GoFundMe set up called Christmas for Southwest Oklahoma Animal Shelters.

Checks can also be dropped off at the dealership.

