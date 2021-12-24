Local youth shelters need help this Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re thinking about giving for a good cause this Christmas, local youth shelters in our area are asking for anything you can donate to help make the kid’s Christmas special.

Local shelters in our community are needing a little extra help during the holidays, so what better way to give back, then by donating to those in need.

Christmas time is when kids tend to get the latest toys or new clothes because they outgrew their previous ones.

Comanche Nation shelter director Teresa Lopez said this is the perfect opportunity to donate these items to a local shelter.

”We’re seeing a lot of the teenager come and we don’t have the clothes for them, so if they’re having their kids, their children get new clothes and they want to make a difference and donate and give,” Lopez said. “We would really appreciate it.“

Lopez says because of COVID, the shelter itself is actually needing the basic hygiene items that some may not think are donation worthy.

”We also say our shelter needs a donation, of like combs and brushes, and towels, sheets and pillow cases for twin size, things like that,” Lopez said.

Marie Detty’s Youth Shelter program Director Dwight Shegog said that his shelter is also in need, like toys, clothes, electronics and suitcases. An item that people don’t associate with their needs.

”A lot of the kids that come to the shelter have nothing, they are taken from their homes sometime in the middle of the night and just have the clothes on their back,” Shegog said.

Shegog said during the holidays, especially because they are a non-profit organization, they need the help.

”We do not receive a lot of money to give the kids everything they need, so if you have some leftovers after Christmas, please just bring them by,” Shegog said. “We would definitely appreciate it.”

Both of the directors said it’s very special to them during the holidays to see all the donations given to the kids...to see that they have a Christmas too.

”I love my job, I love what I do,” Lopez said. “I love to see their faces when they open the presents that have been given to them. Some of them may have had Christmas, some of them may have not, and you know they miss their families.”

”I’ve been working here for 23 years, and I’ve seen a lot of kids come in here with nothing, and just putting a smile on their face,” Shegog said. “Just the little things, making a difference.”

If you are wanting to donate to these youth shelters, click the links.

They are needing help with the kids ranging from 12 to 17.

