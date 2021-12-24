Expert Connections
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.

According to LPD, they were called out to the parking lot of Scooters off of Lee just before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have been called in to investigate, however no one is in custody at this time. Police are interviewing the victim and witnesses as this incident is currently under investigation.

You can count on us to keep you updated when we learn more.

