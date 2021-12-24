Science explains why Santa chose Rudloph to guide sleigh Christmas Eve

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Science explains why Santa chose Rudolph to guide the sleigh of Reindeer around the globe on Christmas Eve. While Rudolph was picked on for his bright red nose, Santa saw it as a gift and chose him to lead his sleigh of reindeer to get gifts to all of the good boys and girls...and all in just one night.

Here is the breakdown on why Santa saw Rudolf as the best fit for this job that will have his name go down in history. All colors of light have a different wavelength with blue and violet colors having the shortest wavelength of about 400 -500 nanometers (nm), while red light has the strongest and longest wavelength of about 700 nm.

Color wavelengths (KSWO)

It is not uncommon for fog to be an issue for Santa on Christmas. This is typically due to cooler air temperatures across the northern hemisphere during the winter months. When the air temperature and dew point is less than 4.5°F apart fog can form. This can occur because of added moisture or falling air temperatures. Rudolph’s red nose can penetrate the fog or snow much more efficiently than any other light or reindeer on Santa’s sleigh. Compared to a blue nose, that color is more likely to be scattered by air or dust particles. Red light is able to travel about 5 times as far as blue light through air.

Red nose versus Blue nose (KSWO)

Given the different wavelengths, it seems a glowing, red nose is best to lead a flying herd of reindeer through a foggy Christmas sky.

Science behind Rudolph's red nose (KSWO)

