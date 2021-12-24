Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Science explains why Santa chose Rudloph to guide sleigh Christmas Eve

By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Science explains why Santa chose Rudolph to guide the sleigh of Reindeer around the globe on Christmas Eve. While Rudolph was picked on for his bright red nose, Santa saw it as a gift and chose him to lead his sleigh of reindeer to get gifts to all of the good boys and girls...and all in just one night.

Here is the breakdown on why Santa saw Rudolf as the best fit for this job that will have his name go down in history. All colors of light have a different wavelength with blue and violet colors having the shortest wavelength of about 400 -500 nanometers (nm), while red light has the strongest and longest wavelength of about 700 nm.

Color wavelengths
Color wavelengths(KSWO)

It is not uncommon for fog to be an issue for Santa on Christmas. This is typically due to cooler air temperatures across the northern hemisphere during the winter months. When the air temperature and dew point is less than 4.5°F apart fog can form. This can occur because of added moisture or falling air temperatures. Rudolph’s red nose can penetrate the fog or snow much more efficiently than any other light or reindeer on Santa’s sleigh. Compared to a blue nose, that color is more likely to be scattered by air or dust particles. Red light is able to travel about 5 times as far as blue light through air.

Red nose versus Blue nose
Red nose versus Blue nose(KSWO)

Given the different wavelengths, it seems a glowing, red nose is best to lead a flying herd of reindeer through a foggy Christmas sky.

Science behind Rudolph's red nose
Science behind Rudolph's red nose(KSWO)

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver

Latest News

Lawton Fort Sill's veterans center provides outreach numbers for those in need this holiday...
Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center provides outreach resources
Billingsley Ford in Lawton is working to make sure animals at animal rescues are getting gifts...
Lawton dealership holds fundraiser for animal rescues
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat miser lands in Texoma tomorrow before Santa’s big arrival
Local youth shelters need help this Christmas
Local youth shelters need help this Christmas