Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver

Latest News

Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
Police respond to shooting at mall in suburban Chicago
Lawton Fort Sill's veterans center provides outreach numbers for those in need this holiday...
Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center provides outreach resources
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Billingsley Ford in Lawton is working to make sure animals at animal rescues are getting gifts...
Lawton dealership holds fundraiser for animal rescues