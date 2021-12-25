7News First Alert Weather: Tomorrow is the day to test out the new toys outdoors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, decreasing clouds with mild overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The heat miser is vacationing in Texoma over the holiday weekend and it seems fitting with record high temperatures on-the-line. Saturday’s forecast high is 77°, where the current record high is 76° from 2016. Sunday’s forecast high is 85°, where the current record high is 79° in 2005. Near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place on Sunday as winds pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and relative humidity drops to 15-30%. Fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

A weak cold front will wash out overhead tomorrow bringing slightly cooler temperatures compared to Friday afternoon. However, temperatures quickly rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front that arrives late Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain well above average although a push of cooler air sets in place. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s to kick off the workweek. A stronger cold front is scheduled to move through on Wednesday morning with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be Arctic air the sinks in the the northern plains and midwestern states by the middle of next week.

A few showers will be possible with the series of fronts and shortwaves that move through next week. Although it won’t be a soaking rain, we’ll take anything that we can get at this point.

