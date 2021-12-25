Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Tomorrow is the day to test out the new toys outdoors

Record high temperatures possible both Christmas day and Sunday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, decreasing clouds with mild overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The heat miser is vacationing in Texoma over the holiday weekend and it seems fitting with record high temperatures on-the-line. Saturday’s forecast high is 77°, where the current record high is 76° from 2016. Sunday’s forecast high is 85°, where the current record high is 79° in 2005. Near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place on Sunday as winds pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and relative humidity drops to 15-30%. Fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

A weak cold front will wash out overhead tomorrow bringing slightly cooler temperatures compared to Friday afternoon. However, temperatures quickly rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front that arrives late Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain well above average although a push of cooler air sets in place. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s to kick off the workweek. A stronger cold front is scheduled to move through on Wednesday morning with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be Arctic air the sinks in the the northern plains and midwestern states by the middle of next week.

A few showers will be possible with the series of fronts and shortwaves that move through next week. Although it won’t be a soaking rain, we’ll take anything that we can get at this point.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver

Latest News

Sierra Spencer is our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
FFA Friend of the Week: Sierra Spencer
Today may be Christmas Eve but temperature wise it won't feel like it!!
First Alert Forecast | 12/24AM
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club