Fort Sill soldiers prepared to spend the holidays in SWOK

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Many families in the area will be welcoming a Fort Sill soldier or trainee in their home this Christmas.

Every year, Fort Sill puts on an adopt a soldier event for those who aren’t able to make it home for the holidays. This year, nearly 200 will be adopted for the day.

Keitheana Boclair, Jordan Rogers, and Mekhi Sobel are just three out of the pack that stuck around.

They each have different reasons for not being able to make it home this year.

Boclair said realizing she won’t be with her family for the holiday is really warring on her.

“I’m going to miss them quite a bit. I got to talk to my sister a few days ago, and it kind of broke my heart that I wasn’t able to spend her third Christmas with her,” Boclair.

Rogers is in the same boat as Boclair.

He’s been able to cope by sending letters back and forth with his family during this time.

“I draw a lot, so I draw them pictures,” Rogers said. I just drew them a Christmas tree this past week, and I sent it to them, so I’m hoping it gets there before Christmas. Also, getting my phone over this holiday black leave period. I’m able to talk to them, and I call them every single day.”

Rogers hopes the family who adopts him can help fill the void of being away from his.

“I love to meet new people. I love to experience different cultures. I’m hoping that they have some really good food, something better than the defect. Also, a home-cooked meal always brings people together, so I know I’m going to fit right in and feet at home with no matter who it is. I hope they have a little bit of military they can give to me that way; I can take that somewhere else,” Rogers said.

Sobel said he’s thankful that families are willing to give left behind soldiers a place to go for Christmas.

He believes he’ll be able to make a lifetime connection with the family who adopts him.

“Whoever I go with, it’ll be great to meet a new person, make some new friends, and maybe see them in the future, a couple years down the road,” Sobel said.

Any soldier or trainee that may be down about missing out on family time, Sobel encourages them to look at the bright side.

“Always look for the positive things because even though we each got things we are struggling with, we’re all here for different reasons. Each and every one of us has good positive things we can talk about and learn from each other,” Sobel said.

