LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that started in a shed behind a home.

Fire crews were called to Northwest 21st place around 12:40 Friday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 15 to 20 minutes.

The shed was a total loss and the home suffered minor damages -- and the fire also sparked a grassfire.

