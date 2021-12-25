Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital in Oklahoma City after she drove off a bridge.

The crash happened at Highway 49 and I-44 around 5 p.m. Friday.

Medicine Park Police say she was driving the wrong way on the interstate and eventually swerved off the bridge and crashed.

Several other minor crashes happened as cars tried to avoid the wrong way driver.

The Medicine Park exit was closed while crews worked the scene.

