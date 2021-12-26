First Alert Forecast (12/25 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A very warm Christmas as earlier today, temperatures rose into the mid-upper 70s. Lawton tied a record high temperature this afternoon at 76° as we experienced one of the warmest Christmases ever recorded in Texoma. Tonight we will be slow to cool as cloud coverage will keep a cap on our overnight lows, only falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

The high-pressure ridge to our south that accelerated our warming trend this past week will re-emerge across the southern plains. This will usher warm air back into Texoma tomorrow, aided by strong southwesterly wind flow. This will cause record-breaking temperatures for Sunday as Lawton’s forecast high is 85° (record is 79° set back in 2005), as well as Wichita Falls at 87° (record is 81° set back in 2005). Winds tomorrow will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Tomorrow’s strong winds, along with record-breaking heat the constant dry air and vegetation across Texoma will allow for Near-Critical fire weather conditions. A Fire Watch is in place for all counties along and west of I-44 tomorrow from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Again, like most days the past couple months, make sure to practice fire safety to prevent sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires.

We will end our weekend off with a cold front that move through Texoma Sunday night into Monday. This front looks to wash out once it passes through our region, but not before cooling us back off into the low 70s on Monday, along with partly cloudy skies. Some lingering moisture with this front could lead to a few isolated showers across Texoma Monday night into Tuesday morning, although most will stay dry and rain totals for those who do see rain aren’t very impressive.

A second, stronger front will be moving in from the west as we head into the day on Tuesday. Dry air ahead of the front and pre-frontal warming will cause Near-Critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. Cold air behind the front will cool us down into the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another frontal system is possible later next week as we head into the weekend, but rain chances at this time remain low. New Year’s Eve, as well as New Year’s Day, look to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

