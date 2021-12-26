Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The high-pressure ridge to our south that accelerated our warming trend last week will surge back north across the southern plains. This will usher warm air back into Texoma today, aided by strong southwesterly wind flow. This will cause record-breaking temperatures as Lawton’s forecast high is 85° (record is 79° set back in 2005), as well as Wichita Falls at 87° (record is 81° set back in 2005). Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. Today’s strong winds, along with record-breaking heat will allow for Near-Critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place for western counties in both Oklahoma and Texas from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Again, like most days the past couple months, make sure to practice fire safety to prevent sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as temperatures only fall into the low 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will shift to out of the north after midnight as a cold front passes through Texoma. This front looks to wash out once it passes through our region, but not before cooling us back off into the low 70s on Monday, along with partly cloudy skies. Some lingering moisture with this front could lead to a few isolated showers across Texoma Monday night into Tuesday morning, although most will stay dry and rain totals for those who do see rain aren’t very impressive.

A second, stronger front will be moving in from the west as we head into the day on Tuesday. Dry air ahead of the front and pre-frontal warming will cause Near-Critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. Cold air behind the front will cool us down into the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another frontal system is possible later next week as we head into the weekend, but rain chances at this time remain low. New Year’s Eve, as well as New Year’s Day, look to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Longer-range models are hinting at another front Saturday night into Sunday next weekend that looks to cool us off significantly, although any precipitation at this time is undeterminable.

