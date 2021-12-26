Indiahoma Church, annual Christmas drive thru

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pastor Dean Edwards said the Post Oak M-B Church started this event last year... as a way to safely celebrate Christmas during the pandemic.

”Last year, with COVID, we had to kind of be creative with the ways of getting the Christmas story out,” Edwards said. “So, one our members of the church said why don’t we do a drive-thru Christmas story.”

So, the church decided to keep with the tradition and have the event again this year.

Pastor Edwards said sometimes we tend to forget the true meaning of celebrating holiday.

”Shopping, trying to find this perfect gift,” Edwards said. “As I just did today, trying to find for my wife. Then, I realized that that has really has not much relevance to this time of year. The most important gift is what were going to celebrate, the gift of Jesus Christ, salvation through our lord, Jesus Christ.”

The event will include 6 stations, each having community members acting as Mary and Joseph, the Sheppard’s and baby Jesus. And they will even have live animals, all telling the story of the first Christmas..

”We involve not only the members of this church, but various members of the community, the kids from the school come out and help fill in,” Edwards said.

Pastor Edward said he wanted to make sure everyone has a good time, even the kids.

After everyone drives through, they will be handing out traditional Christmas goodie bags with apples, oranges, candy and nuts.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.