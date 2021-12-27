First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as temperatures only fall into the low 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will shift to out of the north after midnight as a cold front passes through Texoma. This front looks to wash out once it passes through our region, but not before cooling us back off into the low 70s on Monday, along with partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies. Some lingering moisture with this front could lead to a few isolated showers across Texoma Monday night into Tuesday morning, although most will stay dry and rain totals for those who do see rain aren’t very impressive.

A second, stronger front will be moving in from the west as moisture associated with this front could lead to a few isolated showers across Texoma Monday night into Tuesday morning, although most will stay dry and rain totals for those who do see rain aren’t very impressive. Dry air ahead of the front and pre-frontal warming will cause Near-Critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. A could hit/miss showers will still be possible heading into Wednesday, but any rain chances look to clear out once the front moves south. Cold air behind the front will cool us down into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another frontal system is possible later next week as we head into the weekend, but rain chances at this time remain low. A warm front from the south could warm us back up into the 70s on New Year’s Eve, followed by a cold front that looks to cool us off slightly on Saturday for New Year’s Day.

Longer-range models are hinting at moisture being present with this front Saturday night into Sunday. Although any precipitation at this time is undeterminable, the cold arctic air filling in behind this front could allow for the possibility of winter precipitation, but as of right now the early consensus is that it will stay off to the north, but that could be subject to change over the coming days.

