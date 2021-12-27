First Alert Forecast | 12/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! A cold front is making its way through Texoma this morning and while yes, a cooler (compared to yesterday) airmass will be over head today, temperatures will see stay above average by nearly 20 degrees for many. The cold front is looking to stall over northern Texas today so those towards the south and east will be warmest. Highs will range from the low 60s NW with low 80s SE. Many today will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s along with partly to mostly cloudy skies! Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

That cold front will eventually lift north overnight as a warm front lifting northward an increase in moisture. Scattered showers will be possible for some late this evening through tomorrow morning. Greater chance for any precipitation does remain east of I-35 but with that being said some counties closes to I-35 could pick up light rain showers. Although most will stay dry and rain totals for those who do see rain aren’t that impressive. As far as temperatures go, they’ll drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. With increasing cloudiness late today and tonight, along with increasing south winds and low level moisture, some record warm/lows appear possible as well.

A dryline (a push of dry air) will move in tomorrow bringing behind it gusty west winds and very dry air. This will result in near-critical fire weather conditions for western Oklahoma and north Texas. No Fire Weather Watch will be issued yet, but will be consider with new data later today. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s. West winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

A few hit/miss showers are still possible (but the overall threat remains extremely low) heading into Wednesday. Rain chances as a whole will clear out with another passing, yet stronger, cold front Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. Behind the front will be a cooler airmass which will result in temperatures Wednesday/ Thursday afternoon dropping into the upper 60s for many. Elevated fire weather conditions appear possible Thursday across western Oklahoma with dry and breezy conditions

After the brief cool down, temperatures are forecast to increase back above average by the end of the week. Now, let’s talk about the weekend.

A few big things to note: 1. We’ll see a strong blast of Arctic Air. 2. Some long-term models are showing an upper-level storm which would bring a wintry-problematic storm late Saturday into Sunday. Here’s what we know.

A strong cold front will move in late Friday night/ early Saturday morning. This will likely be one of the strongest cold fronts that we’ve seen this season. Starting off Saturday morning, temperatures will be near the upper 50s to low 60s. With the push of cold/ Arctic Air, temperatures by the afternoon will drop into the 20s/30s. North winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

Long-term model #1 shows isolated rain showers Saturday morning, a wintry mix Saturday night with a transition over to snow by Sunday morning

Long-term model #2 shows morning rain showers Saturday with just snow showers overnight into Sunday morning.

Regardless of what option we see, confidence is high that whatever precipitation does fall will likely be frozen due to the thermal profiles of the atmosphere. Temperatures by Sunday morning will plummet into the upper single digits to mid teens.

This forecast will be updated so check back for details!

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.