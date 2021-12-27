Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Governor Kevin Stitt releases Oklahoma funds statement

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement Monday after the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization certified an estimate indicating lawmakers will have $9.1 billion in certified and authorized funds for the 2023 fiscal budget year, which begins July 1, 2022.

“State revenues are climbing while we are cutting taxes for every Oklahoman,” Stitt said. “I am committed to investing in our future by adding to what is already the largest state savings account in history, and ensure we remain fiscally responsible with Oklahomans’ tax dollars.”

Stitt said there will be $1.1 billion in one time carryover and special cash held over from the fiscal year 2021 budget.

He said this will be the largest savings and unspent cash in history at over $2 billion starting in fiscal year 2023.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

Latest News

T-Mobile joins Fort Sill's emergency contact program.
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill emergency contact program
It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several...
Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales
Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
House fire breaks out in Lawton