Governor Kevin Stitt releases Oklahoma funds statement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement Monday after the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization certified an estimate indicating lawmakers will have $9.1 billion in certified and authorized funds for the 2023 fiscal budget year, which begins July 1, 2022.

“State revenues are climbing while we are cutting taxes for every Oklahoman,” Stitt said. “I am committed to investing in our future by adding to what is already the largest state savings account in history, and ensure we remain fiscally responsible with Oklahomans’ tax dollars.”

Stitt said there will be $1.1 billion in one time carryover and special cash held over from the fiscal year 2021 budget.

He said this will be the largest savings and unspent cash in history at over $2 billion starting in fiscal year 2023.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.