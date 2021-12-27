Expert Connections
Grady County issues burn ban

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials in Grady County issued a county-wide burn ban for the next week starting Dec. 27.

It’s unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or wild lands, to build a bonfire or campfire or burn trash.

Welders will need to take precautions; for example, welders will need to be 10 feet away from vegetation and have a fire watch who is not the welder. Wind speeds will also need to be less than 20 mph.

The Board of County Commissioners could extend the burn ban on a weekly basis depending on rainfall.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

