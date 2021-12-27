House fire breaks out in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews responded to a fire in northwest Lawton Monday.

Lawton Fire Department were called around 11 a.m. to a fire near northwest 14th and Arlington.

There were reports of two dogs in the home during the blaze, but both animals were rescued and are in good health.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

