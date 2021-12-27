Expert Connections
House fire breaks out in Lawton

Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews responded to a fire in northwest Lawton Monday.

Lawton Fire Department were called around 11 a.m. to a fire near northwest 14th and Arlington.

There were reports of two dogs in the home during the blaze, but both animals were rescued and are in good health.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

You can count on 7News to bring the latest information on this fire as we learn more.

