LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department needs help in locating a suspect in a Damage to Property case.

The suspect has been captured on a local bank’s security camera on Cache Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Hallagin at 580-581-3270 EXT. 3157 or at daniel.hallagin@lawtonok.gov.

