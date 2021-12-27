Expert Connections
Oklahoma State Department of Health releases COVID-19 update

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - There are 1,217 new cases of COVID-19 in the state from Dec. 26 through 27, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

Recent data from OSDH shows the new 7-day rolling average is 1,193.

According to OSDH, there are 13,619 active cases of COVID-19 and since Dec. 23, there have been 22 deaths in the state.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

