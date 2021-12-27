Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

Latest News

High temperatures will stay above average through the end of the week
First Alert Forecast | 12/27AM
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
A 31-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while boogie boarding off Morro Bay City Beach...
Calif. man killed in shark attack on Christmas Eve