Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales

It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several...
It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several obstacles that could have hurt their business.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several obstacles that could have hurt their business.

In 2021, there was no shortage of obstacles impacting local retail stores.

“We’ve had the issues of COVID and the issues of the supply chain shortage. They’ve all gone hand in hand to try to make what could have been a very rough sales year for us,” said Eddie Hamra, Owner of Edward’s Men’s Wear.

But fortunately, for many stores that wasn’t the case.

“It’s been so busy, sometimes we don’t even get a lunch break, which is fun for us. We love when it’s crazy busy,” said Shandalyn Delk, Assistant Manager of Country Lace Boutique.

“It could have been a disastrous year, but it turns out that things worked out in our favor. We were very pleased, but still have a long way to go,” Hamra said.

While it was a successful holiday season for sales, that doesn’t mean it didn’t come with challenges, like the growing use of online shopping and rumors of increased prices.

“We don’t have anything like this, our goods are the same price today that they were a year ago. I feel like our customers realize the value is still here because I hope our customer service takes us through the parts that they’re questioning,” Hamra said.

“With COVID we just had to do more online stuff, we had to learn to market better. Since we do have an app and a website, and you can shop on Instagram and Facebook now,” Delk said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

Latest News

T-Mobile joins Fort Sill's emergency contact program.
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill emergency contact program
Governor Kevin Stitt releases Oklahoma funds statement
Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
House fire breaks out in Lawton