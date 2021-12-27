Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several obstacles that could have hurt their business.

In 2021, there was no shortage of obstacles impacting local retail stores.

“We’ve had the issues of COVID and the issues of the supply chain shortage. They’ve all gone hand in hand to try to make what could have been a very rough sales year for us,” said Eddie Hamra, Owner of Edward’s Men’s Wear.

But fortunately, for many stores that wasn’t the case.

“It’s been so busy, sometimes we don’t even get a lunch break, which is fun for us. We love when it’s crazy busy,” said Shandalyn Delk, Assistant Manager of Country Lace Boutique.

“It could have been a disastrous year, but it turns out that things worked out in our favor. We were very pleased, but still have a long way to go,” Hamra said.

While it was a successful holiday season for sales, that doesn’t mean it didn’t come with challenges, like the growing use of online shopping and rumors of increased prices.

“We don’t have anything like this, our goods are the same price today that they were a year ago. I feel like our customers realize the value is still here because I hope our customer service takes us through the parts that they’re questioning,” Hamra said.

“With COVID we just had to do more online stuff, we had to learn to market better. Since we do have an app and a website, and you can shop on Instagram and Facebook now,” Delk said.

