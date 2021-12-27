T-Mobile joins Fort Sill emergency contact program

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - T-Mobile is now on board with Fort Sill’s Text to911 program.

The program allows people on Post with T-Mobile or AT&T services to text directly to dispatch.

Fort Sill is one of eight military installations to offer the Text to 911 and they are working to add more phone providers to the service.

Officials said those who use the service need to keep messages brief, include location and the type of help needed.

