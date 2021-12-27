Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

Latest News

Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach
High temperatures will stay above average through the end of the week
First Alert Forecast | 12/27AM