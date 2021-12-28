Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Series of cold fronts with blast of Arctic air over the weekend

Near-critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower as a warm front lifts north and across Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a weak cold front moves through bringing a reinforcement of dry air, breezy winds out of the southwest and with mild temperatures topping out in the low 70s near-critical fire weather conditions will be present during the afternoon. Grass fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

Temperatures will briefly cool back into the upper 60s midweek with a slight chance for rain on Wednesday morning, while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry.

On New Year’s Eve, there is a chance for isolated showers late in the evening ahead of a strong cold front arriving on New Year’s day. A deep trough across the Southern Plains will allow cold air will advect into region immediately following the front. There will be a developing low nearby and depending on the placement of the low and how quickly it cools off winter precipitation can’t be ruled out Saturday and into Sunday morning. At the moment, we are more confident on the Arctic air that arrives to only allow temperatures to top out in the mid-to-upper 30s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
House fire breaks out in Lawton
Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge

Latest News

Caddo County officials issue a two week long burn ban.
Burn ban issued in Caddo County
It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several...
Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill's emergency contact program.
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill emergency contact program