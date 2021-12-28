7News First Alert Weather: Series of cold fronts with blast of Arctic air over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower as a warm front lifts north and across Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a weak cold front moves through bringing a reinforcement of dry air, breezy winds out of the southwest and with mild temperatures topping out in the low 70s near-critical fire weather conditions will be present during the afternoon. Grass fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

Temperatures will briefly cool back into the upper 60s midweek with a slight chance for rain on Wednesday morning, while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry.

On New Year’s Eve, there is a chance for isolated showers late in the evening ahead of a strong cold front arriving on New Year’s day. A deep trough across the Southern Plains will allow cold air will advect into region immediately following the front. There will be a developing low nearby and depending on the placement of the low and how quickly it cools off winter precipitation can’t be ruled out Saturday and into Sunday morning. At the moment, we are more confident on the Arctic air that arrives to only allow temperatures to top out in the mid-to-upper 30s on Sunday.

