Burn ban issued in Caddo County

Caddo County officials issue a two week long burn ban.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County officials released a burn ban for their area.

A resolution passed by County Commissioners makes it unlawful to set fire to many of the same regions, to include prohibiting fireworks, for the next 14 days.

Outdoor welding is allowed as long as wind speeds are less than 20 miles an hour, and someone is standing by with some sort of extinguisher.

Violations will have a $1,000 fine or up to 1 year in jail.

