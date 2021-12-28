First Alert Forecast |12/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain showers that are currently on radar will taper off as the morning goes on. Skies will start to clear from west to east. So by the afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies area wide. High temperatures will be similar than yesterday. Many will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s, which is well-above average. Winds today will be breezy, sustained 10 to 20mph out of the west with gusts into the mid 20s. Elevated fire conditions are expected today for western counties especially. Relative humidity values will drop into the teens and low 20s by the afternoon. Should a fire develop, it’ll spread rather quickly in those elevated areas. Do your part and avoid any outdoor plus follow any county burn bans in place!

Overnight, a cold front will move in. As it moves south, it’ll stall close to I-40 bringing cooler air to the northern part of the state. Scattered showers and perhaps a weak storm or two will be possible early Wednesday morning. Rain showers for the most part will stay light with the heaviest rain/ higher rain totals centered towards our south/eastern counties. By the afternoon tomorrow, for us here in SWOK & NTX, highs will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with northeast to west winds increasing as the day goes on. Elevated fire conditions are expected on Wednesday in western Oklahoma and adjacent areas of western north Texas. Again, RH values will be in mid teens to lower 20s, with gusty winds out of the west.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are expected rounding off the work week. On Friday, scattered to numerous rain showers are also likely for parts of Texoma.

A much colder airmass will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday morning will start off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s but will fall throughout the day. By the afternoon, many areas will be just above freezing. North winds sustained at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. With the strong cold front will be an low-pressure system. The temperature profile in the upper-levels of the atmosphere overnight Saturday into Sunday suggest that precipitation will switch over to snow as the low passes by. Right now, anything that falls for accumulations will remain light but there’s still a few unknowns this far out. What exact path that low-pressure system will take and the timing of temperatures near freezing (the difference between a wintry mix of sleet/ freezing rain versus just snow).

This front will bring in the coldest air of the season with morning temperatures in the single digits to teens for Sunday! Wind chill values thanks to breezy north winds will be in the single digits to below zero even as far south of the Red River!! You’ll need to break out the winter gear and bundle up if you plan on going out Sunday morning.

The First Alert Weather Team are watching the trends very closely. Continue to check back up for updates!

Have a good Tuesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.