Fort Sill hosts unaccompanied veteran funeral

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill National Cemetery is calling on the community to help put another unclaimed veteran to rest.

Specialist Richard Maser is being laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the Columbarium at Shelter 2 at the National Cemetery.

Maser served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, and he has no known family in the area.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and pay their respects.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.