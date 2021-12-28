Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts unaccompanied veteran funeral

Fort Sill National Cemetery will host a funeral for an unaccompanied veteran.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill National Cemetery is calling on the community to help put another unclaimed veteran to rest.

Specialist Richard Maser is being laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the Columbarium at Shelter 2 at the National Cemetery.

Maser served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, and he has no known family in the area.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and pay their respects.

