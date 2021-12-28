Man injured after police involving shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An incident at the Castle Inn in Anadarko last night, led to a police chase involving multiple agencies.

At around 9 p.m. Monday night, the Anadarko Police Department received reports of a disturbance at Castle Inn.

When officers got there, a man, a woman and a child were in a vehicle outside the hotel.

As officers tried to approach the car, the driver took off, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase.

The chase stopped when Oklahoma Highway Patrol used a tactical vehicle intervention, allowing the woman and child to flee, unharmed.

The man driving the car stayed inside prompting a short stand off with police.

At some point, an altercation occurred and shots were fired, and the man was hit.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working on the incident.

