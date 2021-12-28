OHP closes part of Highway 277 due to crash

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of highway 277 in Comanche County due to a crash. The road closure is at 277 and Northeast Watts Road which is northeast of Elgin and southwest of Fletcher.

OHP is reporting that it’s a two car wreck that involves injuries. We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.