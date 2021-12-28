Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OHP closes part of Highway 277 due to crash

By Haley Wilson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of highway 277 in Comanche County due to a crash. The road closure is at 277 and Northeast Watts Road which is northeast of Elgin and southwest of Fletcher.

OHP is reporting that it’s a two car wreck that involves injuries. We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
House fire breaks out in Lawton
Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club

Latest News

Clearing skies today with temperatures in the 60s/70s
First Alert Forecast |12/28AM
Caddo County officials issue a two week long burn ban.
Burn ban issued in Caddo County
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Series of cold fronts with blast of Arctic air over the weekend
It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several...
Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales