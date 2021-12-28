Southwest Oklahoma sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) said there are 700,033 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OSDH reported 2,443 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up over 1,200 cases since Monday in Southwest Oklahoma.

There are currently 15,459 active cases.

The new 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported throughout the state is 1‚462.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.