Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tipton man was arrested after police said they found bomb making supplies at his home.

According to an affidavit, Martin Gaskin was in possession of numerous chemicals, small scrap metal pieces, wires, batteries, bullets and a can of Winchester powder.

Documents show guns, knives and ammunition were also found in a vehicle.

Gaskin has previous felony convictions on his record, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer and Burglary in Second Degree.

Police said Gaskin gave information related to the theft and storage of the firearms and identified himself as a gang member.

He faces several charges including Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction, Possession of Explosives by Convicted Felon, Possess/Display/Threat Use Explosive in Commission of Felony and Gang-Related Offense.

