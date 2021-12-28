Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tipton man was arrested after police said they found bomb making supplies at his home.

According to an affidavit, Martin Gaskin was in possession of numerous chemicals, small scrap metal pieces, wires, batteries, bullets and a can of Winchester powder.

Documents show guns, knives and ammunition were also found in a vehicle.

Gaskin has previous felony convictions on his record, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer and Burglary in Second Degree.

Police said Gaskin gave information related to the theft and storage of the firearms and identified himself as a gang member.

He faces several charges including Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction, Possession of Explosives by Convicted Felon, Possess/Display/Threat Use Explosive in Commission of Felony and Gang-Related Offense.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Police are investigating an shooting at a Lawton night club.
Police investigating Friday morning shooting at Lawton club
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
Woman airlifted after crashing off bridge
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/26 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (12/26 PM)

Latest News

Caddo County officials issue a two week long burn ban.
Burn ban issued in Caddo County
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Series of cold fronts with blast of Arctic air over the weekend
It was a return to normal for a few Lawton businesses this holiday season, despite several...
Several Lawton businesses see increased holiday sales
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill's emergency contact program.
T-Mobile joins Fort Sill emergency contact program