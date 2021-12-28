Expert Connections
Two fires occur in Comanche County

Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out Tuesday morning in Comanche County.

The fire is between northeast Lake Road and northeast Cline Road from 135th to 165th.

Highway 65 between northeast Lake and Cline Road is being closed.

Houses in the area are being evacuated.

According to Public Information Officer of Comanche County and Lawton Emergency Management Amy Hawkins a mandatory evacuation for people living between NE Lake Road to HWY 17, and from Lake Road to Hwy 65.

The fire is moving Northeast and residents are advised to seek shelter.

About 10 departments have been called to the fire.

A second fire has been reported in western Comanche County.

The fire was reported on NW 257th Street and reportedly began in Kiowa County, but is pushing towards Comanche County.

Departments from both counties are on scene working to get it under control.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

