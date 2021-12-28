Expert Connections
Walters High School Art Club begins art project

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The high school art club in Walters is working to bring more life to their halls.

They’ve begun painting a mural in their hallway and cafeteria area.

Their Leuna Comas, an art teacher at the high school, said it’s a way to get the students involved in art in a positive way.

She said the project aims to bring more brightness into their school.

For the mural, they chose to paint a comic strip based off of Calvin and Hobbes, to bring a sense of nostalgia into their school.

”Oh I’m very proud I’m very excited about this,” Comas said. “This is something they haven’t done before quite yet so and just being able to be more involved with the community and even just starting out with the school is something that they can remember they can come back years from now and see it and so it’ll be really fun.”

She hopes the community will come to see their mural once it’s finished, and look at the other art around the school as well.

