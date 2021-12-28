Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department searches for Damage to Property suspect.
Lawton Police Department searches for suspect
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Tipton man arrested after officials find explosive supplies
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Dec. 27 at 14th and Arlington.
House fire breaks out in Lawton
On Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of highway 277 in Comanche...
OHP closes part of Highway 277 due to crash
Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified

Latest News

A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class a hot chocolate party...
Teacher talks about her amazing basketball shot
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison